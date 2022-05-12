Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Good Samaritans help driver having medical emergency

Video shows a group of people swarming a car that was rolling through an intersection and guiding it into a gas station. (BOYNTON BEACH POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CNN) - Authorities are hoping to identify and honor several people that sprang into action to help a driver that was suffering a medical emergency.

It happened May 5 in Boynton Beach, Florida.

Video shows a group of people swarming a car that was rolling through an intersection.

Together they were able to get into the car and pull it to safety at a nearby gas station, where the driver received medical attention.

The Boynton Beach Police Department released the video in the hopes of identifying all the strangers that aided the woman. They hope to bring them back together at the police department to recognize them and meet the woman they rescued.

Police posted an update to Twitter on Wednesday night, saying they have been in touch with several people seen in the video.

The driver later spoke about what happened. She said she felt dizzy and tried to pull over to a gas station but started to convulse before hitting a curb. She didn’t wake up until the next day.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is delayed on Interstate 264 West after a refrigerated semi truck overturns on...
Semi truck overturns, catches fire on I-264 near Taylorsville Road
Days after winning the Kentucky Derby, the jockey of winning Derby horse Rich Strike was issued...
Kentucky Derby-winning jockey Sonny Leon serving racing suspension in Ohio
Louisville Fire Department Firefighter Sean McAdam died from a medical emergency on May 11,...
Louisville Fire mourns firefighter who died in line of duty
The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon after a tree removal service was hired to remove a...
Crane falls on New Albany home while removing tree
Charles Taylor is accused of shooting a woman in front of her kids at a Speedway in Auburndale.
Louisville felon accused of shooting woman in face in front of her kids

Latest News

The automaker is recalling the vehicles and says it will offer free towing so owners can get...
Mercedes tells owners of 292K vehicles to stop driving them
Protesters walk to Justice Samuel Alito's home in Virginia on Monday to speak out against the...
Protests at Supreme Court justices’ homes cause dispute between county, Virginia gov.
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas surprised all its 5,400 employees with a $5,000 bonus at an...
Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas surprises every employee with $5,000 bonus
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested Tuesday that Ukraine’s military is gradually...
Finland moves toward joining NATO amid Russia threats
Infant left with firefighters at LFD station