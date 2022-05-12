Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Crawford County Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell arrested

Mugshot of Crawford County Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell following her arrest by Indiana...
Mugshot of Crawford County Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell following her arrest by Indiana State Police on May 12, 2022. Bell is charged with domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.(Source: Indiana State Police)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Crawford County Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell is facing a felony domestic violence charge after being involved in an alleged physical altercation that happened in April in Crawford County.

Following a lengthy investigation, Indiana State Police investigators submitted an affidavit to a judge, who determined probable cause for Bell’s arrest on felony domestic battery in the presence of a child following the alleged incident on April 12.

She was booked into the Crawford County Jail and released under pre-trial conditions. There was no additional information provided about the case by ISP.

Late in April, Bell, who was aiming to keep her position as Crawford County Circuit Court judge, withdrew from the Indiana primary election. After her withdrawal, WAVE Troubleshooters reported that the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident involving Bell, but did not specify what the incident was at the time.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is delayed on Interstate 264 West after a refrigerated semi truck overturns on...
Semi truck overturns, catches fire on I-264 near Taylorsville Road
Days after winning the Kentucky Derby, the jockey of winning Derby horse Rich Strike was issued...
Kentucky Derby-winning jockey Sonny Leon serving racing suspension in Ohio
Louisville Fire Department Firefighter Sean McAdam died from a medical emergency on May 11,...
Louisville Fire mourns firefighter who died in line of duty
The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon after a tree removal service was hired to remove a...
Crane falls on New Albany home while removing tree
Surveillance video showed an employee binding the girl’s hands with tape during nap time.
Parents share warning video after child’s hands bound with tape at Louisville day care

Latest News

Rich Strike, winner of the 148th Kentucky Derby, will not run in the Preakness Stakes on May...
Derby winner Rich Strike to forego Preakness
Immigrant students from Newcomer Academy aboard the Belle of Louisville as part of their tour...
Immigrant students get tour of Downtown Louisville to acclimate to new home
Police say Shannon Gilday killed Jordan Morgan after breaking into her father’s home in February.
Ky. mansion murder suspect to plead guilty but mentally ill
LFD stations are staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, but the Engine 22 station does not...
Infant left with firefighters at LFD station