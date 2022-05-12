Crawford County Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell arrested

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Crawford County Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell is facing a felony domestic violence charge after being involved in an alleged physical altercation that happened in April in Crawford County.

Following a lengthy investigation, Indiana State Police investigators submitted an affidavit to a judge, who determined probable cause for Bell’s arrest on felony domestic battery in the presence of a child following the alleged incident on April 12.

She was booked into the Crawford County Jail and released under pre-trial conditions. There was no additional information provided about the case by ISP.

Late in April, Bell, who was aiming to keep her position as Crawford County Circuit Court judge, withdrew from the Indiana primary election. After her withdrawal, WAVE Troubleshooters reported that the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident involving Bell, but did not specify what the incident was at the time.

