Derby winner Rich Strike to forego Preakness

Rich Strike, winner of the 148th Kentucky Derby, will not run in the Preakness Stakes on May...
Rich Strike, winner of the 148th Kentucky Derby, will not run in the Preakness Stakes on May 21, 2022.
By Charles Gazaway
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There will be no Triple Crown winner in 2022.

The owners of Kentucky Derby 148 winner Rich Strike have announced they will not be running the horse in the Preakness States.

Rick Dawson, owner of Rich Strike, issued the following statement:

“Our original plan for Rich Strike was contingent on the KY Derby, should we not run in the Derby we would point toward the Preakness, should we run in the Derby, subject to the race outcome & the condition of our horse, we would give him more recovery time & rest and run in the Belmont, or another race and stay on course to run with 5 or 6 weeks rest between races.

“Obviously, with our tremendous effort & win in the Derby it’s very, very tempting to alter our course & run in the Preakness at Pimlico, which would be a great honor for all our group, however, after much discussion & consideration with my trainer, Eric Reed & a few others, we are going to stay with our plan of what’s best for Ritchie is what’s best for our group, and pass on running in the Preakness, and point toward the Belmont in approximately 5 weeks.”

The 154th Belmont Stakes will take place on Saturday, June 11.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

