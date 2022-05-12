Contact Troubleshooters
Former federal prosecutor announces run for Kentucky attorney general

Russell Coleman, pictured here during a news conference while U.S. Attorney for the Western...
Russell Coleman, pictured here during a news conference while U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky, has announced that he is a candidate for Attorney General of Kentucky in 2023.
By Charles Gazaway
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The former United States Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky has announced that he is running to be Kentucky’s next attorney general.

In a release announcing his candidacy, Russell Coleman is described as “a pro-life, pro-family candidate who will always Back the Blue.”

Coleman, a former FBI special agent, was the federal prosecutor during the Trump administration. He has also served as an assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Oldham County and senior advisor and legal counsel to Sen. Mitch McConnell.

“My priority is the same as President Trump’s: Make America Safe Again by stopping the people who are poisoning our communities with deadly drugs and using technology to target our kids, parents and grandparents. As Attorney General, I will never stop working to protect our families, uphold our conservative values, and protect our Constitutional freedoms. My plan is to build a safer Commonwealth for everyone, from the big cities to the small towns of Kentucky,” said Coleman in his campaign launch statement.

The entry by Coleman into the 2023 race comes one day after Daniel Cameron, Kentucky’s current attorney general, announced that he is running for governor.

