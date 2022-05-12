Former federal prosecutor announces run for Kentucky attorney general

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The former United States Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky has announced that he is running to be Kentucky’s next attorney general.

In a release announcing his candidacy, Russell Coleman is described as “a pro-life, pro-family candidate who will always Back the Blue.”

Coleman, a former FBI special agent, was the federal prosecutor during the Trump administration. He has also served as an assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Oldham County and senior advisor and legal counsel to Sen. Mitch McConnell.

“My priority is the same as President Trump’s: Make America Safe Again by stopping the people who are poisoning our communities with deadly drugs and using technology to target our kids, parents and grandparents. As Attorney General, I will never stop working to protect our families, uphold our conservative values, and protect our Constitutional freedoms. My plan is to build a safer Commonwealth for everyone, from the big cities to the small towns of Kentucky,” said Coleman in his campaign launch statement.

The entry by Coleman into the 2023 race comes one day after Daniel Cameron, Kentucky’s current attorney general, announced that he is running for governor.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.