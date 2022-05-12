Contact Troubleshooters
Funeral procession, memorial organized for fallen Louisville firefighter Sean McAdam

Louisville Fire Department Firefighter Sean McAdam died from a medical emergency on May 11,...
Louisville Fire Department Firefighter Sean McAdam died from a medical emergency on May 11, Louisville Fire Major Bobby Cooper confirmed.(Louisville Division of Fire)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire Department is honoring a firefighter who died in the line of duty by hosting a funeral procession and memorial event on Friday.

The procession for Louisville Fire Department firefighter Sean McAdam will begin at University Hospital at 9:30 a.m. Friday, leading to Owen Funeral Home in Jeffersontown at 9318 Taylorsville Road, according to Louisville Fire Major Bobby Cooper.

Following the procession, a memorial bunting ceremony will be held starting at 3 p.m. at LFD Quint 7, located at 1025 Rubel Avenue.

McAdam suffered from a medical emergency while at a firehouse on Monday, Cooper previously confirmed. He died two days later on Wednesday afternoon.

He joined the fire department and served for nearly 20 years assigned to specialty rescue companies.

Louisville Division of Fire said McAdam had received numerous awards throughout his career, including the division’s Medal of Valor and three unit citations.

Gov. Andy Beshear shared a statement Wednesday night extending condolences to McAdam’s family and friends.

Britainy and I extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Louisville firefighter Sean McAdam,” Beshear said in a tweet. “For 20 years, Sean bravely served the people of Louisville. Let us stand united as Kentuckians in honoring his service and holding all of (Louisville Fire Dept.) in prayer.”

