Goode Morning Weather Blog 5/12

Record high is 90 today and we did reach 90 yesterday...but that wasn’t a record.

Today’s air is a tad cooler and drier. But with full sun, that could still put temperatures close to that 90 level in the city without all that humid air to make it feel worse.

We shall see.

Dry on Friday as well with t-storm chances going up Sat/Sun.

A couple more fast-moving systems to watch next week that could allow for a period or two of t-storms, otherwise staying warm overall.

