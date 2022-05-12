Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Goode Morning Weather Blog 5/12

By Brian Goode
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Record high is 90 today and we did reach 90 yesterday...but that wasn’t a record.

Today’s air is a tad cooler and drier. But with full sun, that could still put temperatures close to that 90 level in the city without all that humid air to make it feel worse.

We shall see.

Dry on Friday as well with t-storm chances going up Sat/Sun.

A couple more fast-moving systems to watch next week that could allow for a period or two of t-storms, otherwise staying warm overall.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High...
I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned
Michael Coates
Louisville man arrested for alleged murder of woman in St. Matthews shooting
Other than an isolated rain chance on Wednesday, most of the workweek looks dry.
FORECAST: Wall-to-Wall sunshine today!
Indiana’s primary election is May 3, with the southern portion of the state seeking a number of...
Southern Indiana primary election results
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Goode Morning Weather Blog Update 5/12
Goode Morning Weather Blog Update 5/12
WAVE News is your source for breaking local news, weather and sports.
WAVE News - Thursday morning, May 12, 2022
Abbott could restart baby formula production within two weeks. Also, taking a break from social...
Your Money: Social media breaks, Airbnb summer bookings, Baby formula production, Most valuable comp
Other than an isolated rain chance on Wednesday, most of the workweek looks dry.
FORECAST: Wall-to-Wall sunshine today!