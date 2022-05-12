Contact Troubleshooters
Governor Andy Beshear orders flags to half-staff in honor of America passing 1,000,000 COVID deaths

(WFSB)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The United States passed a sad milestone this week.

America surpassed 1,000,000 COVID-19 deaths, according to a proclamation from the White House.

In accordance with the proclamation, Governor Andy Beshear ordered all state buildings to fly their flags at half-staff until sunset on Monday, May 16.

“All people are unique and irreplaceable children of God, and all those we have lost deserved more time on this Earth, more time with their families,” said Beshear.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

