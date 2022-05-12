Contact Troubleshooters
Hogan's Fountain Pavilion, nearby play area in Cherokee Park temporarily closed

Hogan's Fountain Pavilion in Cherokee Park has been temporarily closed.
Hogan's Fountain Pavilion in Cherokee Park has been temporarily closed.
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cherokee Park’s Hogan’s Fountain Pavilion is closed for the time being.

Following an examination by the Louisville Parks and Recreation engineering department, the pavilion, often known locally as the “Tee Pee” or “Witch’s Hat,” was closed on Wednesday due to concerns over the structure’s durability.

The area around the shelter is closed to restrict access of the play area and nearby swings; however, the spray pad and playground furthest from the pavilion will stay open.

“We’re working with structural engineers, the experts, who will help guide our next steps with the pavilion, but our number one priority is to ensure the public is safe,” Acting Director of Parks and Recreation Margaret Brosko said. “Until we are certain the Tee Pee is stable, we will not allow it to be used.”

The pavilion’s reopening date has not been announced.

