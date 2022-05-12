Immigrant students get tour of Downtown Louisville to acclimate to new home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Groups of immigrant students in Louisville got a tour of the city Thursday to get acclimated to their new home.

Students at the Newcomer Academy, many of them from war-torn or conflict-ridden countries, were able to visit parts of Downtown Louisville. Each group traveled to different spots like Fourth Street live, 21c Hotel, the Cathedral of the Assumption, The Galt House and the Belle of Louisville.

Some of the students have been in Louisville for over a year but haven’t left their homes much outside of school because of the global pandemic. One student said Thursday was about making memories with her classmates.

“Newcomer Academy is a family and we’re all here, and school is almost over,” said Ndyie, “and maybe I’m never going to see [my classmates again, so we’re going together and hanging out and taking pictures.”

Trip organizers said most places they wanted to visit were happy to make those memories happen.

“Each of the groups have different routes,” said Newcomer Academy’s Scott Wade. “We just called ahead and said, ‘Will you welcome our students?’ Everybody just wants to say, ‘Hi,’ and, ‘Welcome to America.”

In total, 100 students got to experience the trip.

