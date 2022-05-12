Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Kentucky Democratic Party files ethics complaint against Cameron

The Kentucky Democratic Party filed an ethics complaint against sitting attorney general Daniel Cameron after he announced his run for governor.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Democratic Party filed an ethics complaint against sitting attorney general Daniel Cameron after he announced his run for governor.

KDP Chairman Colmon Elridge claims Cameron violated ethics laws and calls for an investigation by the Kentucky Executive Branch Ethics Commission.

The complaint cites past commission opinions barring an attorney general from investigating a governor and then challenging that governor in an election.

“Stumbo and Beshear had to follow the rules. And they did,” said Elridge. “And, let me be clear. Daniel Cameron does not get to play by his own rules.”

Cameron’s campaign released this statement in response:

“General Cameron has time and again protected the rights of Kentuckians who have had their rights trampled upon by a Governor acting outside the bounds of the law. Andy Beshear has lost time and again. This is the real Andy Beshear - he shows his true colors when he has his minions send out a memo complaining that being held to the law is unfair. Over a year out, and Beshear is already acting this desperate? What a joke.”

Attorney General Cameron’s office also released a separate statement:

The Office of the Attorney General remains committed to doing its job and meeting its statutory duties: tackling the opioid epidemic, protecting the vulnerable, ensuring compliance with state law, fighting federal overreach, and serving Kentuckians in all 120 counties. Consistent with its obligations, the Office regularly defends against litigation brought by the governor in our duty to defend the rule of law. Moreover, last year the Office investigated a referral from the Government Contract Review Committee pursuant to KRS 45A.160. At that time, the governor’s office used the threat of an ethics complaint in an apparent attempt to prevent this Office from investigating. The Office was not deterred in following the law without fear or favor.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is delayed on Interstate 264 West after a refrigerated semi truck overturns on...
Semi truck overturns, catches fire on I-264 near Taylorsville Road
Days after winning the Kentucky Derby, the jockey of winning Derby horse Rich Strike was issued...
Kentucky Derby-winning jockey Sonny Leon serving racing suspension in Ohio
Mugshot of Crawford County Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell following her arrest by Indiana...
Crawford County Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell arrested, suspended
3,000-gallon septic tanker crashes, spills on Gene Snyder Freeway
Louisville Fire Department Firefighter Sean McAdam died from a medical emergency on May 11,...
Louisville Fire mourns firefighter who died in line of duty

Latest News

WAVE News - Thursday evening, May 12, 2022
WAVE News - Thursday evening, May 12, 2022
In Indiana, over a thousand siblings are separated between foster homes.
Thousands of teens await Indiana foster homes; homes needed for siblings
Greater Louisville Inc. hosted its Business at Breakfast on May 12.
Women in business honored at Greater Louisville Inc. event
Multiple reported their mail was taken out of the blue collection box at the Hikes Point Post...
Troubleshooters: Federal investigation underway into thefts from mail collection boxes
Crawford County Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell arrested, suspended
Crawford County Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell arrested, suspended