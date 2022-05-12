Contact Troubleshooters
Ky. principal staying at Ronald McDonald House in Louisville while daughter hospitalized

When one of her children, Bailey, was diagnosed with serious health issues, Amber Parker found...
When one of her children, Bailey, was diagnosed with serious health issues, Amber Parker found herself in Louisville staying at Norton Children’s Hospital.(WPSD)
By WAVE Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The principal of Ballard County Middle School, Amber Parker, has a lot on her hands with a set of 14-year-old quadruplets. When one of her children, Bailey, was diagnosed with serious health issues, the Barlow educator found herself in Louisville staying at Norton Children’s Hospital.

“I thought I was just taking her to Lourdes to a doctor’s appointment, and the next thing I know, I’m following an ambulance,” Parker told NBC-affiliate WPSD.

They stayed at Norton Children’s Hospital for the next 22 days while doctors tried to figure out what was wrong. Eventually, Parker said they found that Bailey has a condition that causes muscle weakness — so rare that she has the only case of it in the hospital.

Doctors are still learning about Bailey’s condition as it develops.

Parker said she spent $1,200 on hotel rooms before Ronald McDonald House Charities offered her a place to stay. While the middle school principal got help in Louisville, she didn’t know that students at her school were planning to raise money for the organization that gave her a place to stay and food to eat when times were hard.

Now, Parker said Ballard County Middle School wants to work with Ronald McDonald House Charities in a long-term way.

“I’m just super proud, you know?” Parker said. “I am a leader myself, and I like to have a little bit of control, but this, I just took my hands off of it, and to see what they’ve done today makes me so very proud.”

This summer, Parker said she and a group of students will feed other families who are staying at the Louisville house.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

