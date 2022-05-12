Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Bats team up with MindFEST for mental health awareness

Re-Opening Night at Louisville Slugger Field
Re-Opening Night at Louisville Slugger Field(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mental health will be the spotlight during the Louisville Bats game on Thursday against the Toledo Mud Hens.

Tickets for Thursday night’s game purchased through the FEVO website will go towards funding for Louisville’s MindFEST event, a festival focused on mental health awareness kicking off on May 21.

MindFEST advocates for mental health through music, podcasting, professional services and community outreach.

The event will be free to attend and will be hosted at the Roots 101 African American History Museum.

First pitch for Thursday’s game is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

