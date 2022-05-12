Louisville Parks and Recreation opens public pools Memorial Day weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With summer right around the corner, Louisville Parks and Recreation is announcing opening weekend for three public pools.

Starting on May 28, three outdoor pools will be open to the public: Algonquin, Fairdale and Sun Valley. According to a release, the pools will be open Sundays through Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., with each one being closed one day per week for scheduled maintenance.

Each pool will be open daily through August 7, and will switch to a weekend-only schedule from August 7 through Labor Day.

Louisville Parks said the daily cost to enter during the 2022 season is $3 for ages 13 and older and $2 for ages 12 or younger.

“We’re excited to get the summer swim season underway and are looking forward to welcoming the community back to our outdoor pools,” Acting Director of Louisville Parks and Recreation, Margaret Brosko said in a release. “We also want to stress the need for lifeguards. We have increased the hourly wage for seasonal lifeguards to $15.15 per hour and are offering free training classes to those who commit to working through the summer season.”

For people looking to become lifeguards, Louisville Parks will be offering free lifeguard training at the Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center from May 16 through May 20.

A new junior lifeguard club offered to 12 to 15-year-olds will also offer a unique coaching program that will reward long-term goals and short-term personal bests. The program will be offered from June 15 through August 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays at Algonquin Pool, Thursdays at Fairdale Pool and Fridays at Sun Valley Pool.

Louisville Parks also announced the return of the Summer Recreational Swim Club, a 4-week program sponsored by the Louisville Sports Fund introducing kids to swimming. Registration for the program will take place the week of June 1 at each pool site.

For more information, visit the Louisville Parks and Recreation website or call (502) 574-1498.

