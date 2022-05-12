Louisville political players have mixed reaction to Daniel Cameron’s bid for governor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is running for governor. The one-term Republican filed his papers Wednesday and released a video announcement.

Louisville’s political players have mixed, but not necessarily surprising, reaction to Cameron’s candidacy.

Sadiqa Reynolds, the president of the non-partisan Louisville Urban League, said Cameron’s potential status at the first Black governor of Kentucky “means nothing.”

“We want Black excellence always, but we will not support people along lines of race that do not support the community,” Reynolds said. “I am very concerned that his election as a Republican governor would mean that he was focused on the Republican Party and serving the needs of the Republican Party rather than the people of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.”

Reynolds cites Cameron’s office’s handling of the Breonna Taylor case, or as Reynolds said, the “mishandling” of that case.

“There are real concerns about his ability to actually do the job he is in, much less be promoted to governor,” Reynolds said.

At 36 years old, Cameron’s political career is limited to his term as attorney general. But one Republican state representative from Louisville won’t stand for questions about inexperience.

“He’s as experienced as Andy Beshear was when Andy Beshear was elected: one term as attorney general, the same as Daniel Cameron,” said Rep. Jason Nemes (R-District 33).

Nemes also appreciated the AG’s battles with the Gov. Beshear over COVID-19 restrictions.

“He has stood up for Kentuckians as Andy Beshear has taken our rights away more than he should’ve,” Nemes said.

However, Nemes is careful to share support with the rest of the Republican field: three candidates so far for a race a year and a half away.

Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon, Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, and Cameron have all announced their candidacies.

“It represents the strength of the Republican Party,” Nemes said. “We, as Kentuckians, know that it’s time to get Andy Beshear out of office.”

On the other side of the aisle, a Democratic state senator from Louisville says he doesn’t “condemn” Cameron for the Breonna Taylor case.

“I assume and I expect that he made judgments he thought were correct, and he has to live with them,” said Sen. Gerald Neal (D-District 33). “I didn’t agree with how that was handled… It’s unfortunate. However, it turned out the way it is. There is no win in that situation, but I don’t condemn him or anyone else for that. Judgments were being made. He had to make his judgments. I just disagree with him.”

Neal does question trying to unseat a governor who he calls “great.”

“We have a great governor as it is,” Neal said. “We have a governor that’s doing things that protect the people in terms of health. He brings businesses into Kentucky at unprecedented levels in history. He is doing great. He stands tall. He has national respect. He’s very knowledgeable. He has a very powerful staff. He’s serving the people of Kentucky. Good luck Cameron; that’s all I can say.”

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.