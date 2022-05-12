Contact Troubleshooters
Police: Man hit teen with truck, attempted to leave him in ravine

Parker Clark is accused of hitting a teenager with his car and dumping his body in a ravine,...
Parker Clark is accused of hitting a teenager with his car and dumping his body in a ravine, according to police.(Vermont State Police)
By WCAX News Team and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CRAFTSBURY, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - A man is due in court Thursday after police say he hit a teen with his truck and then tried to dump his body in a ravine.

Vermont State Police say 20-year-old Parker Clark was doing doughnuts in a parking lot in Greensboro, Vermont, Wednesday night when he hit 19-year-old Tyler Friend.

Police say Clark then put Friend in the back of his pickup and drove to a remote farm in Craftsbury, Vermont, dragging Friend over a small ravine and into a creek.

Clark reportedly tried to leave, but his truck got stuck in the mud, WCAX reported. That’s when he allegedly picked Friend back up and went to a local farm to call for help.

Friend was airlifted to the hospital where he is in critical condition.

Clark is being charged with attempted second-degree murder, gross negligent operation with serious bodily injury resulting and DUI.

He’s scheduled to be in court Thursday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

