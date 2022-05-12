Record high gas prices reached in Kentucky, the US

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - AAA says both the United States and Kentucky hit record high gas prices Wednesday. Don’t expect them to drop anytime soon, either.

“It really looks like we may be seeing higher prices for a while,” Lynda Lambert with AAA East Central said.

Here’s where prices sit right now.

Wednesday’s national average was $4.40 a gallon. That’s a record.

Kentucky’s average was $4.16 a gallon. That’s another record.

Louisville Metro is averaging $4.20 a gallon, just 6 cents shy of a record.

Lambert said it’s nothing shocking that’s driving up the price, just a lot of things hitting at once.

“We’re heading into a higher demand season,” Lambert said. “Summer vacation, summer travel, kids are out of school, people drive more. Then that summer-blend gasoline, which is more expensive. And who can predict what’s going to happen between Russia and Ukraine?”

The Biden Administration is trying to help. A new rule will let gas stations sell cheaper Ethanol 15, usually banned between June and September, alongside the summer blend.

Louisville has some pretty specific restrictions on gas because of the Clean Air Act. The area has to use reformulated gas to help cut down on environmental impacts.

So will we even be able to use that cheaper gas?

Matthew Mudd with the Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District said yes.

“Our role would be to make sure that that is still meeting the reformulated gas requirement,” Mudd said. “It’s capable of it.”

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.