Several Republicans hoping to win nomination in Ky. governor’s race

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Wednesday he’s running for the Republican nomination in the Kentucky governor’s race.

He joins State Auditor Mike Harmon and Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles as state officers filing to run. It’s sure to be a lively primary to then face Governor Beshear in the general election.

Just last week, Governor Beshear sued Cameron, Harmon, and Quarles, as well as Secretary of State Michael Adams and Treasurer Allison Ball. The suit is over legislation that would remove current members of the Executive Branch Ethics Commission. It shifts the majority of the appointments to the other state officers.

Now, the race is on for 2023.

“All of us conservatives feel a weighted responsibility right now. That’s why I’ve decided to run for governor,” Cameron said.

Cameron laid out his plans for Kentucky in a minute-long campaign announcement video. Just Monday, one of his primary opponents, Quarles, released his own video a week after launching his campaign.

“It’s not been easy for us. But I know I have the proven experience to lead our commonwealth to brighter days,” Quarles said.

Nearly 10 months ago, Harmon first got the ball rolling announcing his bid for governor, saying Kentuckians have had their liberties and their livelihoods stolen, throwing jabs at Governor Beshear’s COVID-19 response.

“His people sent out state police basically to take down license plates at churches, which I thought was atrocious,” Harmon said.

The Kentucky Democratic Party was quick to respond after Cameron’s announcement, saying Governor Beshear is of the most popular governors in the country.

A recent study from Morning Consult did show Beshear as the most popular Democratic governor, and 12th most popular overall.

With Cameron running for governor, he can’t run for attorney general this election. Secretary of State Adams said he will now consider running for attorney general or re-election as secretary of state.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.