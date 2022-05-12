Contact Troubleshooters
‘Sorry, it’s lost’: UPS offering $500 after losing $12K engagement ring in shipping, woman says

A North Carolina woman believes that UPS is responsible for losing her engagement ring during shipping. (Source: WBTV)
By Sarah Blake Morgan and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - A North Carolina woman says she continues to want answers from a major shipping company after her engagement ring never got to her as requested.

Kristy Schiano said she mistakenly left her engagement ring at a hotel in Arizona back in March and noticed it was missing when she was on her way to the airport.

“Immediately, when I was in the Uber, I realized it. My heart fell into my stomach,” Schiano said.

WBTV reports she called hotel staff, who told her they found the ring and would ship it back to her.

Schiano said she didn’t have to wait long before she received a UPS tracking number and was told a signature would be needed when the package arrived.

However, days later, her doorbell video camera captured a UPS driver leaving a package on the doorstep but then coming back to pick it up without ever returning.

Schiano said no one was home at the time of the delivery and the driver never scanned the item when he went back to his truck. She also contacted the shipping company.

“UPS got back to me and said, sorry, it’s lost, oops,” she said.

Schiano said the ring’s metal band had twists that were symbolic of her partnership, and it was valued at $12,000. But UPS only offered her $500, per the shipping documents.

“I understand it is a major shipper; I understand logistics are very hard ... but oops,” she said.

Schiano said she hopes her ring makes it back to her, but she still plans on getting married next month, just with another ring at the moment.

“Looking back, what could I have done differently? I don’t think there’s anything I could have done differently,” she said.

A UPS spokesperson said their team is looking into this issue.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

