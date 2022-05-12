Contact Troubleshooters
Suspect identified in Utah double-slaying case

The Grand County Sheriff's Office in Utah has identified a suspect in a double slaying from August. (Credit: KUTV via CNN Newsource)
By KUTV Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MOAB, Utah (KUTV) - A father is finally getting some answers months after his daughter, Kylen Schulte, and her wife, Crystal Turner, were killed.

Their bodies were found in Utah’s La Sal mountains in August.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office said Adam Pinkusiewicz, a former co-worker of Turner, has been identified as a suspect.

“The indications we have is we don’t know if they worked shifts together. It doesn’t seem like it. They were off of each other, but they were both employees at McDonalds,” Grand County Sheriff Steven White said.

Pinkusiewicz is no longer alive. White said he died by suicide about a month after the murders.

There is no word on a motive or his relationship with the women.

“At this point, it’s still all being investigated. We’re not ruling anything out at this point,” White said.

Authorities are asking for any information the public has on Pinkusiewicz or the Toyato Yaris he drove.

Meanwhile, Kylen Schulte’s father is processing the news, and relieved and hoping it will all be over soon.

“The only other thing I can say is I hope they can process the evidence and close the case soon,” he said.

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman was in Moab, Utah, this week searching for answers in the case, but the sheriff’s office said they did not work with him.

Copyright 2022 KUTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

