Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Widow of fallen Georgia sheriff’s captain views late husband’s name on national memorial

Decatur County Captain Justin Bedwell is among those being honored this week in Washington, D.C.
By David Ade
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Slain Decatur County Captain Justin Bedwell is among those being honored this week in Washington, D.C. Bedwell’s name is now on on National Law Enforcement Memorial, a place built to honor fallen officers who died in the line of duty and their surviving families.

Thursday, Katherine Bedwell, Justin’s wife, visited the memorial for the first time.

“He was our hero before, but he’s even more so now,” Bedwell said.

Bedwell kissed her hand then touched her late husband’s name that is carved into the memorial, and described her emotions.

She said, “Happy, you know, honored that they’re honoring my husband. But then once again, he shouldn’t be here. No law enforcement family should be having to come visit their family members on the wall because of a shameless act...”

Justin Bedwell was shot and killed in the line of duty in March 2021, and passed days later. He was a 20 year veteran and left behind Katherine and their daughter.

Ceremonies will take place throughout the weekend in Washington for Bedwell, and the more than 500 other fallen officers being honored during this year’s Police Week.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is delayed on Interstate 264 West after a refrigerated semi truck overturns on...
Semi truck overturns, catches fire on I-264 near Taylorsville Road
Days after winning the Kentucky Derby, the jockey of winning Derby horse Rich Strike was issued...
Kentucky Derby-winning jockey Sonny Leon serving racing suspension in Ohio
Louisville Fire Department Firefighter Sean McAdam died from a medical emergency on May 11,...
Louisville Fire mourns firefighter who died in line of duty
Mugshot of Crawford County Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell following her arrest by Indiana...
Crawford County Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell arrested, suspended
The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon after a tree removal service was hired to remove a...
Crane falls on New Albany home while removing tree

Latest News

Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
Louisville Fire Department Firefighter Sean McAdam died from a medical emergency on May 11,...
Funeral procession, memorial organized for fallen Louisville firefighter Sean McAdam
Milana Li's death has been ruled a homicide by authorities in Oregon.
‘Suspicious’ death of 13-year-old girl ruled a homicide, police say
FILE - The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, Monday, April 25, 2022, in San...
Managers fired from Twitter amid Musk buyout turmoil
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
Biden speaks to baby formula manufacturers about shortage