Women in business honored at Greater Louisville Inc. event

Greater Louisville Inc. hosted its Business at Breakfast on May 12.
Greater Louisville Inc. hosted its Business at Breakfast on May 12.(WAVE News)
By Michael Caldwell
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Business leaders in Louisville sat down to talk about their success stories on Thursday.

Greater Louisville Inc. hosted its Business at Breakfast, the group’s longest running event. The organization is highlighting river city’s female entrepreneurs.

The focus was on women in banking, normally a male-dominated field.

Greater Louisville President Sarah Davasher-Wisdom said she was inspired by the women who spoke at the breakfast.

“It was particularly encouraging seeing so many people here to learn more about the banking industry and what is possible from the female speakers we had,” Davasher-Wisdom said.

Check out more Greater Louisville Inc. events here.

