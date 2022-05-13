Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

BBB says “New Profile Pic’ app isn’t leaking your personal information to Russia

The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about "free gift" fraudulent text messages.
The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about "free gift" fraudulent text messages.(darrya via canva)
By Jennifer Lott
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Uproar over a popular app called “New Profile Pic.” You’ve probably seen your friends posting their painted portraits to social media, but some are speculating the app has malicious origins.

Accusations online claim the app was created in Russia to harvest the sensitive data and information of Americans.

However, the Better Business Bureau said no. They point to an article by Snopes debunking that theory.

“There is a lot of social media talk about different reasons why you wouldn’t want to download the app; but here at the BBB and across the nation, we have not received any scam tracking reports that have caused concern,” Angela Guth, BBB SWLA President/CEO said.

Rumors accuse the app of being malware, taking money out of accounts, or being connected to the Kremlin - all unsubstantiated claims, according to the BBB.

While this app does collect some user data, its privacy policy isn’t out of the ordinary - no more invasive than other apps according to their research.

“One of the permissions is they have access to your photos for two weeks after you delete the app,” Guth said.

Investigators said after searching the domain on Wednesday, results showed the website is actually registered in Florida. Linerock Investments said no user images or data are sent to Moscow.

So is it safe? Investigators said yes, but it’s better to err on the side of caution.

“Just because it’s out there, doesn’t necessarily make it trustworthy,” Guth said. “So that’s why, you, as a consumer whenever you’re downloading any kind of app, you should always do your due diligence in making sure that it’s okay and you agree upon everything. So, that’s why you always have to opt in and say I agree to this.”

It can be long-winded, but reading the privacy policy on any app you download will help keep you, your credentials, and finances secure.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is delayed on Interstate 264 West after a refrigerated semi truck overturns on...
Semi truck overturns, catches fire on I-264 near Taylorsville Road
Days after winning the Kentucky Derby, the jockey of winning Derby horse Rich Strike was issued...
Kentucky Derby-winning jockey Sonny Leon serving racing suspension in Ohio
Mugshot of Crawford County Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell following her arrest by Indiana...
Crawford County Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell arrested, suspended
3,000-gallon septic tanker crashes, spills on Gene Snyder Freeway
Louisville Fire Department Firefighter Sean McAdam died from a medical emergency on May 11,...
Louisville Fire mourns firefighter who died in line of duty

Latest News

WAVE News - Thursday night, May 12, 2022
WAVE News - Thursday night, May 12, 2022
People can walk through just about anywhere in Louisville and come across honeysuckle growing...
Honeysuckle seen around town may be an invasive species
Late in April, Bell, who was aiming to keep her position as Crawford County Circuit Court...
Crawford County Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell arrested, suspended - 11:00
Honeysuckle may be a staple of spring, but it also might be killing other plants in people's...
Honeysuckle seen around town may be an invasive species
The James B. Beam distillery in Clermont hosted a ribbon-cutting and barrel signing as part of...
James Beam distillery in Bullitt County hosts grand re-opening ceremony