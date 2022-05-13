Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Behind the Forecast: Why grass allergies are worse when it’s hot

Listen to Science Behind the Forecast with Meteorologist Tawana Andrew every Friday on 89.3 WFPL at 7:45 a.m.
Hot weather can significantly increase the grass pollen counts in your area.
Hot weather can significantly increase the grass pollen counts in your area.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’re well into Spring, and allergy season is in full swing. Now that the trees have done their thing, it’s time for grasses to become our primary pollen source.

In May, grass pollen starts to show up in counts and continues to be the main culprit through the summer months. While grass pollen is usually an issue into July, sometimes it may stick around through August and September. Poaceae grasses include Kentucky Bluegrass, Bermuda, Redtop, Timothy, and Orchard.

Kentucky Bluegrass germinates when the soil temperature ranges between 50° and 65°, according to experts; this corresponds to daytime highs between 60° and 75°. Most grasses pollinate the most when it is hot; that’s why grass allergies are often worse in hotter months. Grass pollen grains are minuscule and can be carried hundreds of miles by the wind.

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America put out their 2022 ranking of Allergy Capitals across the United States, and once again, Louisville is in the top 50. Overall, Louisville ranks 43 out of 100 cities. Last year, Louisville sat in the 20th spot, and in 2020, Louisville ranked 22nd.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Crawford County Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell following her arrest by Indiana...
Crawford County Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell arrested, suspended
3,000-gallon septic tanker crashes, spills on Gene Snyder Freeway
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
LFD stations are staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, but the Engine 22 station does not...
Infant left with firefighters at LFD station
Days after winning the Kentucky Derby, the jockey of winning Derby horse Rich Strike was issued...
Kentucky Derby-winning jockey Sonny Leon serving racing suspension in Ohio

Latest News

Downtown Louisville, Ky. at seen from the Ohio River
FORECAST: Fabulous Friday before stormy weekend
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Friday Midday, May 13th, 2022
StormTalk! Blog
StormTALK! 5/13
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 5/13
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 5/13