FORECAST: Fabulous Friday before stormy weekend

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday afternoon/evening thunderstorms; more thunderstorms Sunday night

FOG: Areas of dense fog possible Sunday morning

NEXT WEEK: Storm chances for mid-week with the heat build by the following weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be another warm day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. While most will stay dry, an isolated shower is possible this afternoon.

The warm weather sticks around tonight, with lows only in the low 60s. A few isolated showers are possible early tomorrow morning.

While Saturday begins on a quiet note, thunderstorms pop during the afternoon and evening. Some thunderstorms could be strong to severe, with damaging winds and small hail potential threats. Thunderstorms start to fade after sunset. Areas that see heavy rain Saturday could see fog develop by early Sunday morning if clouds clear out enough.

Additional thunderstorms are possible Sunday night into the early Monday morning; some storms could be briefly strong/heavy. Another wave of thunderstorms is possible Wednesday before 90-degree weather makes a return.

