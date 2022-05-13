FORECAST: One more quiet day before but a stormy weekend setup

WEATHER HEADLINES

WEEKEND OUTLOOK Mainly afternoon/evening thunderstorms for both Sat/Sun with some dry times

FOG: Areas of dense fog possible Sunday Morning

NEXT WEEK: Storm chances for mid-week with the heat build by weeks’ end

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The warm weather will continue today with highs once again back into the 80s. There is a small window for a brief shower to pop mid-afternoon but it is a very minor concern.

Warm again tonight a few downpours possible west of I-65 after midnight.

Saturday starts off quiet but as the heating builds, thunderstorms will start to pop on the radar in the afternoon and evening. Some could organize into larger clusters to allow for a strong thunderstorm threat. We’ll be watching it!

Thunderstorms active before sunset will start to fade after sunset. Watch for fog developing overnight into the pre-dawn hours of Sunday.

More scattered thunderstorms are possible Sunday night into the pre-dawn hours of Monday; some could be briefly strong/heavy. Another wave of thunderstorms is possible Wednesday before 90-degree weather makes a return.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.