Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

FORECAST: One more quiet day before but a stormy weekend setup

By Brian Goode
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WEEKEND OUTLOOK Mainly afternoon/evening thunderstorms for both Sat/Sun with some dry times
  • FOG: Areas of dense fog possible Sunday Morning
  • NEXT WEEK: Storm chances for mid-week with the heat build by weeks’ end

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The warm weather will continue today with highs once again back into the 80s. There is a small window for a brief shower to pop mid-afternoon but it is a very minor concern.

Warm again tonight a few downpours possible west of I-65 after midnight.

Saturday starts off quiet but as the heating builds, thunderstorms will start to pop on the radar in the afternoon and evening. Some could organize into larger clusters to allow for a strong thunderstorm threat. We’ll be watching it!

Thunderstorms active before sunset will start to fade after sunset. Watch for fog developing overnight into the pre-dawn hours of Sunday.

More scattered thunderstorms are possible Sunday night into the pre-dawn hours of Monday; some could be briefly strong/heavy. Another wave of thunderstorms is possible Wednesday before 90-degree weather makes a return.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 5/13 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 5/13 4AM Update

Most Read

Mugshot of Crawford County Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell following her arrest by Indiana...
Crawford County Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell arrested, suspended
3,000-gallon septic tanker crashes, spills on Gene Snyder Freeway
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Days after winning the Kentucky Derby, the jockey of winning Derby horse Rich Strike was issued...
Kentucky Derby-winning jockey Sonny Leon serving racing suspension in Ohio
LFD stations are staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, but the Engine 22 station does not...
Infant left with firefighters at LFD station

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 5/13 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 5/13 4AM Update
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 5/12
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Blog Update 5/11
Churchill Downs
Stay dry: Know what to bring to the track for a rainy Derby