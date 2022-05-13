Contact Troubleshooters
Golden Alert issued for missing Louisville woman

A Golden Alert has been issued for Rose L. Buckner Mays, 63. Mays is known by the name of Lisa. and was last seen around 1:30 a.m. May 13, 2022, walking out of her home in the 4600 block of Silverleaf Dr. in the Newburg neighborhood.(Source: Louisville Metro Police Department)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro polcie have issued a Golden Alert for a woman suffering from dementia.

Rose L. Buckner Mays, 63, was last seen around 1:30 a.m. today walking out of her home in the 4600 block of Silverleaf Dr. in the Newburg neighborhood. Mays is known by the name of Lisa.

When last seen, Mays was wearing a black coat, a black shirt with white letters that say PINK, red and black patterned sweat pants and black and white Micheal Jordan high top shoes.

In addition to dementia, Mays also has trouble remembering family members.

Anyone who has information on the location of Lisa Mays is asked to call 911 or the LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-5673 (LMPD).

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

