Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Honeysuckle seen around town may be an invasive species

People can walk through just about anywhere in Louisville and come across honeysuckle growing on a bush. It smells good, but it actually doesn’t belong there.
By Josh Ninke
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People can walk through just about anywhere in Louisville and come across honeysuckle growing on a bush. It smells good, but it actually doesn’t belong there.

“We’ve got more honeysuckle there,” Marybeth Orton said, pointing towards a bush in her backyard. “Last year, we could see over the fence.”

Orton owns a business in the Highlands. She said her backyard is overrun with bush honeysuckle.

“I have a little crabapple tree bush underneath there,” Orton said. “You could see that, I could see the blossoms last year, but this has come on with a vengeance this year.”

That’s exactly what this invasive species does.

Wayne Long, University of Kentucky cooperative extension service agent for Jefferson County, said honeysuckle is very good at taking over whatever it comes in contact with.

“The plants that are underneath are struggling for moisture, for nutrients, for sun,” Long said. “The really interesting thing is both species, the roots produce chemicals that inhibit other plants from growing in that soil.”

There are actually two different kinds that can be found in Louisville.

There is the large bush species. It’s the only kind of bush honeysuckle in the area. If it’s around, get rid of it.

There’s also a vine species. There are several different kinds of vines, but the invasive species can be identified by the bright green leaves that show up in pairs on either side of a purple vine.

The plants have been here for about 150 years, originally brought over from Asia to help with erosion and as a natural barrier, like a hedge. They started to get out of control in the 60s and 70s and now the plants are across the entire United States.

So, what’s the solution?

Long said if it’s small enough, the whole thing can be ripped out of the ground. But every single bit of the root needs to be pulled out, or it will definitely come back.

If that’s not a real option, it’s time for chemicals.

Look for Roundup with glyphosate. It’s a herbicide in many weed and grass killing products used to control broadleaf weeds and grasses.

Long said to put the product right on the stump after cutting as much as possible.

“It will translocate it to the root and possibly kill what’s left,” Long said. “It will eliminate some of those stump sprouts if you will.”

Honeysuckle can spread millions of seeds every year. They do not need bees or other pollinators to help them out either.

As lovely as the blooms can be, they shouldn’t take over a person’s yard.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is delayed on Interstate 264 West after a refrigerated semi truck overturns on...
Semi truck overturns, catches fire on I-264 near Taylorsville Road
Days after winning the Kentucky Derby, the jockey of winning Derby horse Rich Strike was issued...
Kentucky Derby-winning jockey Sonny Leon serving racing suspension in Ohio
Mugshot of Crawford County Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell following her arrest by Indiana...
Crawford County Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell arrested, suspended
3,000-gallon septic tanker crashes, spills on Gene Snyder Freeway
Louisville Fire Department Firefighter Sean McAdam died from a medical emergency on May 11,...
Louisville Fire mourns firefighter who died in line of duty

Latest News

WAVE News - Thursday night, May 12, 2022
WAVE News - Thursday night, May 12, 2022
People can walk through just about anywhere in Louisville and come across honeysuckle growing...
Honeysuckle seen around town may be an invasive species
Late in April, Bell, who was aiming to keep her position as Crawford County Circuit Court...
Crawford County Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell arrested, suspended - 11:00
The James B. Beam distillery in Clermont hosted a ribbon-cutting and barrel signing as part of...
James Beam distillery in Bullitt County hosts grand re-opening ceremony