Iroquois High School has Cultural Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students at Iroquois High School celebrated what makes them all unique Friday.

Kids there come from more than 30 countries so they threw a cultural fair to show off their own background and learn more about their peers’.

The gym was full of flags, food, and displays about the dozens of nations represented there.

One teacher said that for many students it’s not just about learning, it’s about remembering what they had to leave behind

“Most of our students are refugees so they had to leave with a suitcase or two and don’t have a lot of possessions from their home countries,” said Rosie Bertles. “But it really is a way to bring unity across our campus.”

The school even opened the fair to the public later in the day.

