James Beam distillery in Bullitt County hosts grand re-opening ceremony

The James B. Beam distillery in Clermont hosted a ribbon-cutting and barrel signing as part of the business’ reopening ceremony on Thursday afternoon.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLERMONT, Ky. (WAVE) - Celebrations were underway on Thursday as Jim Beam bourbon was back on the menu for Bullitt County residents.

The James B. Beam distillery in Clermont hosted a ribbon-cutting and barrel signing as part of the business’ reopening ceremony on Thursday afternoon.

Freddie Noe, eighth-generation Beam family distiller, said the location is designed to welcome guests “to the family home of American whiskey.”

“This reimagined experience brings to life the rich stories of America’s first family of bourbon, the legends and future batches of American whiskey,” Noe said. “Our homestead celebrates the over 225 years of American whiskey history.”

Guests will be able to learn more and sample the many labels under the Jim Beam family.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear was in attendance for Thursday’s event. He said bourbon tourism was thriving before COVID and it will continue to thrive.

“This type of tourism was not only booming before COVID, but has picked up to an incredible degree,” Beshear said. “We’re seeing more visitors to Kentucky every year, and a whole lot of them are staying.”

The distillery campus offers tours, special events, and a restaurant with Kentucky-inspired dishes. For more information and to schedule a tour, click or tap here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.

