Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Kelly Osbourne announces pregnancy online

Osbourne shared a photo of herself holding a picture of the ultrasound.
Osbourne shared a photo of herself holding a picture of the ultrasound.(Instagram/@kellyosbourne)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Rocker Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are about to be grandparents again.

Their daughter, Kelly Osbourne, announced on social media Thursday she is expecting her first child.

Osbourne shared a photo of herself holding a picture of the ultrasound.

The 37-year-old is expecting the baby with her boyfriend Sid Wilson, who is a member of the heavy metal band Slipknot.

The two have been friends since 1999 but recently started dating in January.

Her brother, Jack Osbourne, has three children with another on they way.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Crawford County Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell following her arrest by Indiana...
Crawford County Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell arrested, suspended
3,000-gallon septic tanker crashes, spills on Gene Snyder Freeway
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Days after winning the Kentucky Derby, the jockey of winning Derby horse Rich Strike was issued...
Kentucky Derby-winning jockey Sonny Leon serving racing suspension in Ohio
LFD stations are staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, but the Engine 22 station does not...
Infant left with firefighters at LFD station

Latest News

A police officer who happened to be among the passengers overpowered the 31-year-old suspect...
Passengers on German train overpower knife attacker
FILE - Part of the Didion Milling Plant in Cambria, Wis., lies in ruins following an explosion...
Company charged in deadly 2017 Wisconsin plant explosion
FILE - RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with in the...
LIVE: Nurses protest Tennessee sentence for deadly medical mistake
FILE PHOTO - In this image provided by the U.S. Army, Air Force Maj. Tonya Toche-Howard, left,...
Nearly 30% of registered nurses say they plan to leave direct patient care, survey finds
Elon Musk tweets that his $44B deal to buy Twitter “temporarily on hold” pending new details on...
Musk puts Twitter buy on hold, casting doubt on $44B deal