Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

LouCity to host Nashville SC of MLS in Lamar Hunt U.S Open Cup round of 16

Lynn Family Stadium
Lynn Family Stadium
By Jonathan Lintner
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Louisville City FC is set to host Major League Soccer competition at Lynn Family Stadium for the first time as part of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

Round of 16 matchups were drawn Thursday night, placing LouCity against Nashville SC for a game played either Tuesday, May 24, or Wednesday, May 25. Dates and kickoff times are to be confirmed soon by U.S. Soccer.

Season ticket members will receive emailed communication to reserve their regular seats. Others can join a waiting list to receive pre-sale access before remaining tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Visit LouCity.com/tickets or call (502) LOU-CITY to purchase.

“I think it’s going to be a really good opportunity to show what Louisville as a city and us as a club are about on a big stage,” said LouCity coach Danny Cruz. “I know that place will be rocking, and we’ll have the support behind us as we always do at home. It’s going to be an exciting night.”

LouCity is the United States’ only professional soccer club to have not lost in 2022, pairing an unbeaten 7-0-3 start in USL Championship play with a trio of victories in the Open Cup, U.S. Soccer’s annual knockout national championship tournament.

With one more win, the boys in purple can match their best-ever Open Cup run to the Quarterfinals accomplished in 2018. The winner of LouCity-Nashville will travel to meet either Orlando City SC or Inter Miami FC when just eight teams remain.

Two other non-MLS clubs will join LouCity in the Round of 16: the USL Championship’s Sacramento Republic FC and USL League One’s Union Omaha. The tournament concludes with the Quarterfinals (June 21-22), Semifinals (July 26-27) and Final (Sept. 6, 7, 13 or 14).

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is delayed on Interstate 264 West after a refrigerated semi truck overturns on...
Semi truck overturns, catches fire on I-264 near Taylorsville Road
Days after winning the Kentucky Derby, the jockey of winning Derby horse Rich Strike was issued...
Kentucky Derby-winning jockey Sonny Leon serving racing suspension in Ohio
Mugshot of Crawford County Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell following her arrest by Indiana...
Crawford County Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell arrested, suspended
3,000-gallon septic tanker crashes, spills on Gene Snyder Freeway
Louisville Fire Department Firefighter Sean McAdam died from a medical emergency on May 11,...
Louisville Fire mourns firefighter who died in line of duty

Latest News

Rich Strike, winner of the 148th Kentucky Derby, will not run in the Preakness Stakes on May...
Derby winner Rich Strike to forego Preakness
Former UofL wide receiver Tyler Harrell is headed to Alabama
Alabama’s Saban responds to tampering allegations involving former UofL receiver
Days after winning the Kentucky Derby, the jockey of winning Derby horse Rich Strike was issued...
Kentucky Derby-winning jockey Sonny Leon serving racing suspension in Ohio
WAVE Sports reporters Kent Taylor and Kendrick Haskins talk the latest local sports highlights...
Sports Talk with Kent & Kendrick (Sponsored by Bearno's Pizza) - May 11 2022