LouCity to host Nashville SC of MLS in Lamar Hunt U.S Open Cup round of 16

Louisville City FC is set to host Major League Soccer competition at Lynn Family Stadium for the first time as part of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

Round of 16 matchups were drawn Thursday night, placing LouCity against Nashville SC for a game played either Tuesday, May 24, or Wednesday, May 25. Dates and kickoff times are to be confirmed soon by U.S. Soccer.

Season ticket members will receive emailed communication to reserve their regular seats. Others can join a waiting list to receive pre-sale access before remaining tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Visit LouCity.com/tickets or call (502) LOU-CITY to purchase.

“I think it’s going to be a really good opportunity to show what Louisville as a city and us as a club are about on a big stage,” said LouCity coach Danny Cruz. “I know that place will be rocking, and we’ll have the support behind us as we always do at home. It’s going to be an exciting night.”

LouCity is the United States’ only professional soccer club to have not lost in 2022, pairing an unbeaten 7-0-3 start in USL Championship play with a trio of victories in the Open Cup, U.S. Soccer’s annual knockout national championship tournament.

With one more win, the boys in purple can match their best-ever Open Cup run to the Quarterfinals accomplished in 2018. The winner of LouCity-Nashville will travel to meet either Orlando City SC or Inter Miami FC when just eight teams remain.

Two other non-MLS clubs will join LouCity in the Round of 16: the USL Championship’s Sacramento Republic FC and USL League One’s Union Omaha. The tournament concludes with the Quarterfinals (June 21-22), Semifinals (July 26-27) and Final (Sept. 6, 7, 13 or 14).

