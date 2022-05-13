More than 70 acres are now open for new businesses in Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 55 Bypass LLC say they hope Saddlebred Pointe will be a place for the community to gather.

It is about 74 acres of land, with 69 acres of that currently zoned C-4. That allows for the highest variety of commercial uses in Shelbyville.

It will feature retailers, restaurants, healthcare facilities, technological services, and much more.

On Friday they had a ribbon cutting for the development.

“We’re hoping to begin our road at the end of the month,” said Jay Ingram, owner of 55 Bypass LLC. “For sure during the summer our road and infrastructure will be built. And then in the fall begin construction on the actual buildings.”

The company has already received letters of interest for more than 20,000 square feet of the property.

