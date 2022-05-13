Contact Troubleshooters
School counselor killed by ex-husband in apparent murder-suicide, authorities say

Authorities in Nebraska are investigating the death of a school counselor, Angie Miller, and...
Authorities in Nebraska are investigating the death of a school counselor, Angie Miller, and her ex-husband.(Broken Bow Public Schools)
By KNOP Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP/Gray News) - Authorities in Nebraska are investigating a deadly shooting where a school counselor was killed, reportedly by her ex-husband.

KNOP reports the Nebraska State Patrol and other law enforcement agencies were called earlier this week to a home to investigate a possible homicide.

Authorities said the body of Angie Miller, 45, was found in the home, and they identified her ex-husband Ryan Miller, 47, as a primary person of interest.

Investigators later learned of a location where Ryan Miller often went and reported troopers located his body in a pasture with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Angie Miller was a school counselor at North Park Elementary School and a mother to three children.

The Nebraska State Patrol reports the shooting remains under investigation and urged anyone with further information to call 308-535-8270.

Copyright 2022 KNOP via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

