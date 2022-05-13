Second man arrested in connection to homicide in Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with Louisville Metro Police have arrested a second man in connection to a death investigation back in June 2021.

Anthony Ralston, 27, was charged with one count of complicity to commit murder. A second suspect, Joseph Hale, was indicted in April for the death of Andre Steadmon Sr.

LMPD previously confirmed Steadmon was shot and killed in the 1200 block of West Hill Street on June 12, 2021.

Police said Ralston was taken into custody on Friday without incident. He is booked in Metro Corrections and is scheduled to appear in court on May 14.

