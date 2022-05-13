Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Silver Creek finance students learn from entrepreneurs

Silver Creek High School 25th annual Panel of Entrepreneurs
Silver Creek High School 25th annual Panel of Entrepreneurs(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - As seniors at Silver Creek High School prepare to graduate, those in the finance program were met by some special guests to enrich their entrepreneurial spirits.

A group of accomplished business professionals came to speak, including:

  • Elizabeth Kizito, or as many know her, the Kizito “Cookie Lady.”
  • Mike Lee of Total Truck Parts. His grandson’s actually in the senior class
  • Ashley Porres, a recent Silver Creek graduate who now runs her own boutique in Clarksville.
  • Kevin Grangier, a graduate of Silver Creek and a restaurateur responsible for adventures like Le Moo and Village Anchor.

The speakers were happy to provide advice but also take some in.

“It was nice knowing that the students were learning from my story, from our story,” said Porres, “and it was nice learning from Kevin [Grangier] especially, because he’s up there. He’s made it.”

Porres, who is currently still in college, worked four jobs at once as she created her boutique in her bedroom before opening her storefront. Students at the high school said it’s great to learn from people like her.

“It’s really important to learn about entrepreneurship and see it firsthand from local business owners,” said senior Emme Rooney. “A few of them even went to Silver creek, so it’s inspiring to hear people’s success stories and to be able to admire those who have been in our shoes and have moved on to greater things.”

This was the 25th annual Panel of Entrepreneurs put on by the Silver Creek High School Academy of Finance Students.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Crawford County Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell following her arrest by Indiana...
Crawford County Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell arrested, suspended
3,000-gallon septic tanker crashes, spills on Gene Snyder Freeway
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
LFD stations are staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, but the Engine 22 station does not...
Infant left with firefighters at LFD station
Days after winning the Kentucky Derby, the jockey of winning Derby horse Rich Strike was issued...
Kentucky Derby-winning jockey Sonny Leon serving racing suspension in Ohio

Latest News

Downtown Louisville, Ky. at seen from the Ohio River
FORECAST: Fabulous Friday before stormy weekend
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Friday Midday, May 13th, 2022
StormTalk! Blog
StormTALK! 5/13
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 5/13
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 5/13