Silver Creek finance students learn from entrepreneurs

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - As seniors at Silver Creek High School prepare to graduate, those in the finance program were met by some special guests to enrich their entrepreneurial spirits.

A group of accomplished business professionals came to speak, including:

Elizabeth Kizito, or as many know her, the Kizito “Cookie Lady.”

Mike Lee of Total Truck Parts. His grandson’s actually in the senior class

Ashley Porres, a recent Silver Creek graduate who now runs her own boutique in Clarksville.

Kevin Grangier, a graduate of Silver Creek and a restaurateur responsible for adventures like Le Moo and Village Anchor.

The speakers were happy to provide advice but also take some in.

“It was nice knowing that the students were learning from my story, from our story,” said Porres, “and it was nice learning from Kevin [Grangier] especially, because he’s up there. He’s made it.”

Porres, who is currently still in college, worked four jobs at once as she created her boutique in her bedroom before opening her storefront. Students at the high school said it’s great to learn from people like her.

“It’s really important to learn about entrepreneurship and see it firsthand from local business owners,” said senior Emme Rooney. “A few of them even went to Silver creek, so it’s inspiring to hear people’s success stories and to be able to admire those who have been in our shoes and have moved on to greater things.”

This was the 25th annual Panel of Entrepreneurs put on by the Silver Creek High School Academy of Finance Students.

