StormTALK! 5/13

Quiet weather again today but the weekend will get busy.

Saturday-- a more humid feel with mainly dry early in the day (except for a shower west of I-65 around sunrise). Once we heat up the afternoon hours scattered thunderstorms will start to pop. The wind fields will be weak so storm motion will vary on how the t-storms interact but most will drift south as they organize. Some will contain some gusty winds, lots of lightning and very heavy rainfall. Be aware that conditions could change for your locations quickly so have a way to get alerts!

In the zones rain did fall, fog is likely to form overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Sunday--much of the daytime period looks dry but it will get hot and humid. Highs are likely to jump into the 85-90 degree range. A cold front will spark the next round of t-storms far NW of our area that will drop down into the night and pre-dawn hours of Monday. The wind fields are stronger with this wave so a severe weather episode when most are trying to sleep---may be in the works.

Again, have a way to get alerts and stay close to the forecast this weekend!

