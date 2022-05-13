Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

StormTALK! 5/13

By Brian Goode
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quiet weather again today but the weekend will get busy.

Saturday-- a more humid feel with mainly dry early in the day (except for a shower west of I-65 around sunrise). Once we heat up the afternoon hours scattered thunderstorms will start to pop. The wind fields will be weak so storm motion will vary on how the t-storms interact but most will drift south as they organize. Some will contain some gusty winds, lots of lightning and very heavy rainfall. Be aware that conditions could change for your locations quickly so have a way to get alerts!

In the zones rain did fall, fog is likely to form overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Sunday--much of the daytime period looks dry but it will get hot and humid. Highs are likely to jump into the 85-90 degree range. A cold front will spark the next round of t-storms far NW of our area that will drop down into the night and pre-dawn hours of Monday. The wind fields are stronger with this wave so a severe weather episode when most are trying to sleep---may be in the works.

Again, have a way to get alerts and stay close to the forecast this weekend!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Crawford County Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell following her arrest by Indiana...
Crawford County Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell arrested, suspended
3,000-gallon septic tanker crashes, spills on Gene Snyder Freeway
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Days after winning the Kentucky Derby, the jockey of winning Derby horse Rich Strike was issued...
Kentucky Derby-winning jockey Sonny Leon serving racing suspension in Ohio
LFD stations are staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, but the Engine 22 station does not...
Infant left with firefighters at LFD station

Latest News

StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 5/13
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 5/13
WAVE News is your source for breaking local news, weather and sports.
WAVE News - Friday morning, May 13, 2022
Southwest Airlines ranks high in a new customer service poll. Also, restaurants are shrinking...
Your Money: Restaurant portions, Best overall airline, Twitter cutting costs, Corn crop prediction
Downtown Louisville, Ky. at seen from the Ohio River
FORECAST: One more quiet day before but a stormy weekend setup