UK: Chris Rodriguez not in court due to attorney’s scheduling mistake

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve learned from UK that a scheduling mistake is the reason UK star running back Chris Rodriguez did not show up in court on Friday.

He was set to be arraigned on a DUI charge. A judge issued an arrest warrant for failure to appear with a bond of $200.

UK tells us neither Rodriguez nor his attorney showed up to court due to a scheduling mistake in the attorney’s office.

UK said Rodriguez was specifically advised by his attorneys not to attend because they would attend on his behalf.

According to UK Police Chief Joe Monroe, Rodriguez was arrested on that DUI charge early in the morning on May 8 on Nicholasville Road in Lexington.

Alabama’s Saban responds to tampering allegations involving former UofL receiver