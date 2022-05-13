‘You will be missed’: Louisville Fire Department, community honor fallen firefighter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville community came out to celebrate the life of a fallen firefighter who died on Wednesday.

Louisville Division of Fire organized a memorial bunting ceremony for firefighter Sean McAdam, who had been with the department since 2002.

McAdam suffered a medical emergency while at a firehouse on Monday and died two days later.

The memorial was held at Quint 7 on Rubel Avenue, where McAdam had recently transferred.

(Story continues below)

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, Louisville Fire Major Bobby Cooper and Chief Greg Frederick were some of the speakers at Friday’s event, speaking on McAdam’s life and legacy.

“The citizens of Louisville have lost a great man, a man who wore a uniform, a man who helped save lives,” Frederick said. “And a man who went into burning buildings and who was dedicated to this noble profession, which helps us to find the life that he shared with us. Shawn McAdam, you will be missed. And you will be remembered.”

A procession will take place for McAdam on Saturday morning, starting at University Hospital and heading to Owen Funeral Home in Jeffersontown at 9318 Taylorsville Road.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.