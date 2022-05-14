16-year-old killed in multi-vehicle crash in Meade Co.; KSP investigating

BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Three vehicles involved in crash Friday afternoon in Meade County left one teenager dead and left several other people injured.

It happened around 3:50 p.m., when Kentucky State Police officers were requested by the Brandenburg Police Department to respond to a three-vehicle crash near the 300 block of Bypass Road, Trooper Scotty Sharp said.

Early investigation revealed a 16-year-old driving a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado made a left-hand turn onto Bypass Road when it struck a 2013 Ford Focus traveling south driven by a 17-year-old.

The Ford Focus lost control and crossed the centerline into the northbound lanes where it was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet 3500 pickup truck. The Meade County coroner confirmed the 16-year-old front passenger in the Ford died at the scene.

Sharp said the driver of the Ford was airlifted to the University of Louisville Hospital with life-threatening injuries and another passenger was taken by private means to Baptist Health Hardin with non-serious injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to Harrison Memorial Hospital in Indiana for treatment and is expected to survive their injuries along with two passengers who reported no injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by reconstructionist Detective Brad Holloman.

