Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

16-year-old killed in multi-vehicle crash in Meade Co.; KSP investigating

(MGN)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Three vehicles involved in crash Friday afternoon in Meade County left one teenager dead and left several other people injured.

It happened around 3:50 p.m., when Kentucky State Police officers were requested by the Brandenburg Police Department to respond to a three-vehicle crash near the 300 block of Bypass Road, Trooper Scotty Sharp said.

Early investigation revealed a 16-year-old driving a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado made a left-hand turn onto Bypass Road when it struck a 2013 Ford Focus traveling south driven by a 17-year-old.

The Ford Focus lost control and crossed the centerline into the northbound lanes where it was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet 3500 pickup truck. The Meade County coroner confirmed the 16-year-old front passenger in the Ford died at the scene.

Sharp said the driver of the Ford was airlifted to the University of Louisville Hospital with life-threatening injuries and another passenger was taken by private means to Baptist Health Hardin with non-serious injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to Harrison Memorial Hospital in Indiana for treatment and is expected to survive their injuries along with two passengers who reported no injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by reconstructionist Detective Brad Holloman.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisville private middle school is receiving criticism online after an essay assignment...
Leaked Christian Academy assignment requires students to argue against homosexuality
A North Carolina woman believes that UPS is responsible for losing her engagement ring during...
‘Sorry, it’s lost’: UPS offering $500 after losing $12K engagement ring in shipping, woman says
As the rose is opened in the video, the center reveals a red thong folded inside.
Elementary school accidentally sells roses with thongs for Mother’s Day, reports say
Investigation is underway by Jefferson County Public Schools after an adult walks into a...
Fight at Western High School involved ‘unauthorized adult,’ JCPS confirmed
Mugshot of Crawford County Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell following her arrest by Indiana...
Crawford County Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell arrested, suspended

Latest News

GameOn 2021 High school football
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said this year’s primary election is particularly...
Early voting at Louisville polling locations ends ahead of primaries
Police lights
2 women taken to UofL Hospital after early morning double shooting
2 people in critical condition after double shooting, LMPD investigating