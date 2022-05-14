Contact Troubleshooters
2 people in critical condition after double shooting, LMPD investigating

(WCAX)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after two people were sent to the hospital in critical condition after a double shooting Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. when officers were called to respond on a report of a shooting near the intersection of Hikes Lane and Breckinridge Lane, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

Early investigation revealed two men in a car were headed north when someone from another car fired into their vehicle.

Both men from the first car were taken to University Hospital in critical condition, Smiley said.

Traffic is currently being diverted at the intersection of Hikes and Breckinridge while the investigation continues.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit has taken over the ongoing investigation due to the severity of the injuries. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online Crime Tip portal.

