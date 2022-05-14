2 women taken to UofL Hospital after early morning double shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after two people were shot in the Russell neighborhood early Saturday.

It happened just before 6:30 a.m. when officers were called to respond to the parking lot of a business located at South 26th Street and West Broadway, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

Witnesses told police that two women were fighting when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other.

When the suspect got into the driver’s side of the car, a man shot into the car and injured a passenger that was inside, Smiley said.

Both of the women shot were taken the to University of Louisville Hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.

LMPD continues the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online Crime Tip Portal.

