Coroner identifies two men killed in weekend double shooting near Taylorsville Road

Officers were called to respond on a report of a shooting near the intersection of Hikes Lane...
Officers were called to respond on a report of a shooting near the intersection of Hikes Lane and Breckenridge Lane around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday.(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman and Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials confirmed both victims involved in a double shooting near Taylorsville Road on Saturday have died.

Kahlil Laghmani, 18, died on Saturday at University Hospital from a gunshot wound, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The coroner also confirmed the second victim, 20-year-old Mahamed Abdi, died on Tuesday due to his injuries.

Officers were called to respond on a report of a shooting near the intersection of Hikes Lane and Breckenridge Lane around 2:45 p.m., LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

Early investigation revealed two men in a car were headed north when someone from another car fired into their vehicle.

Both men shot were taken to University Hospital in critical condition, Smiley said. LMPD confirmed one of the victims, later identified as Laghmani, died at the hospital hours later.

Abdi’s death was confirmed by the coroner’s office on Tuesday afternoon.

So far, LMPD said no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online Crime Tip portal.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

