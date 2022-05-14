Fight at Western High School involved ‘unauthorized adult,’ JCPS confirmed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigation is underway by Jefferson County Public Schools after an adult walks into a Louisville high school on Friday morning and causes a fight on campus.

The incident happened at Western High School on Friday, where an “unauthorized adult” got into the building and looked to start a fight with one of the students, according to a letter sent out to parents.

A fight was started in the hallway which was broken up by school staff, JCPS confirmed.

Security was raised inside the building, but students remained within the classroom. JCPS said the incident did not affect instruction or testing.

Shively Police were also called to the building to investigate.

Western High School Principal Anthony Sieg said criminal charges are expected to be filed against the adult who went inside of the building.

WAVE News has reached out to Shively Police to confirm if any arrests were made.

This story will be updated.

