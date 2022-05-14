Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: More Storms Late Sunday

Here is WAVE News meteorologist Christie Dutton's latest forecast
By Christie Dutton
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ALERT DAYS

  • Sunday (late)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Storms die down tonight
  • Foggy and dry Sunday morning
  • More storms late Sunday afternoon and overnight (severe risk)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Storms taper off tonight after sunset for a mainly dry overnight. Lows cool to the 60s. Sunday morning will be foggy but dry.

More showers and thunderstorms are expected during the late afternoon and through the night. Some of these storms could be severe with strong winds and hail. Highs will reach the 80s.

Showers and storms are likely Sunday night, possibly lingering into early Monday. A few of these could be on the strong side, with gusty winds and small hail being the primary risks with any strong storms that develop. Stay tuned!

A few lingering showers are possible early Monday but any shower activity will end shortly after sunrise.

High temperatures won’t be as hot with highs in the 70s. Tuesday looks calm and sunny.

Storm chances roll back in the forecast for Wednesday through the first part of Thursday.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

