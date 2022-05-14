Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Former UofL AD Vince Tyra joins Houchens Industries with VP role

FILE: Vince Tyra (Source: Dale Mader, WAVE 3 News)
FILE: Vince Tyra (Source: Dale Mader, WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Vince Tyra, former University of Louisville Athletic Director, has taken a new position at a Kentucky-owned grocery and retail operations company.

Houchens Industries announced Tyra’s hire on Thursday, announcing his position as Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy, Mergers and Acquisitions.

The company owns and operates a number of grocery and convenience stores across the United States, including Food Giant and IGA.

“We are so fortunate to have someone with Vince’s character, leadership qualities, and business acumen join our company,” Dion W. Houchins, Houchens Industries Chairman and CEO said in a release. “Houchens is poised for growth and Vince is the right person to help us meet our goals.”

Tyra previously entered his resignation from the University of Louisville on Dec. 8. His resignation came one day before former UofL President Neeli Bendapudi announced she would leave UofL to become president of Penn State.

In a release, Houchens lists Tyra’s previous titles including as President and CEO of ISO Industries and President of Retail and Activewear of Fruit of the Loom.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Crawford County Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell following her arrest by Indiana...
Crawford County Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell arrested, suspended
3,000-gallon septic tanker crashes, spills on Gene Snyder Freeway
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
LFD stations are staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, but the Engine 22 station does not...
Infant left with firefighters at LFD station
Days after winning the Kentucky Derby, the jockey of winning Derby horse Rich Strike was issued...
Kentucky Derby-winning jockey Sonny Leon serving racing suspension in Ohio

Latest News

Schools prepare to reopen in the Ozarks.
Fight at Western High School involved ‘unauthorized adult,’ JCPS confirmed
"Who's on the jersey?" "It's Strange." "Maybe, but who am I to judge?"
Louisville Bats celebrate Marvel Nights with Doctor Strange-themed jerseys
Louisville Division of Fire organized a memorial bunting ceremony for firefighter Sean McAdam,...
‘You will be missed’: Louisville Fire Department, community honor fallen firefighter
“Hiring now” and “help wanted” signs are posted outside restaurants across the commonwealth.
Louisville-area restaurants struggle with staffing shortages