Former UofL AD Vince Tyra joins Houchens Industries with VP role

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Vince Tyra, former University of Louisville Athletic Director, has taken a new position at a Kentucky-owned grocery and retail operations company.

Houchens Industries announced Tyra’s hire on Thursday, announcing his position as Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy, Mergers and Acquisitions.

The company owns and operates a number of grocery and convenience stores across the United States, including Food Giant and IGA.

“We are so fortunate to have someone with Vince’s character, leadership qualities, and business acumen join our company,” Dion W. Houchins, Houchens Industries Chairman and CEO said in a release. “Houchens is poised for growth and Vince is the right person to help us meet our goals.”

Tyra previously entered his resignation from the University of Louisville on Dec. 8. His resignation came one day before former UofL President Neeli Bendapudi announced she would leave UofL to become president of Penn State.

In a release, Houchens lists Tyra’s previous titles including as President and CEO of ISO Industries and President of Retail and Activewear of Fruit of the Loom.

