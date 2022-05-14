Gov. Beshear orders flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has ordered that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff on Sunday, May 15, in observance of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

According to the governor’s office, a joint resolution of Congress designated May 15 of each year as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which it falls as Police Week.

This observance pays tribute to local, state and federal peace officers who have died or been disabled in the line of duty.

“Let’s take this time to honor those lost, to remember their families and to remind our communities that we stand together with them in gratitude to those who have given the ultimate sacrifice,” said Gov. Beshear. “Through this tradition of remembrance, our heroes can live on forever.”

Gov. Beshear is encouraging individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join in this tribute.

Although flags statewide are already at half-staff in remembrance of the 1,000,000 American lives lost to COVID-19, Sunday’s flag lowering will also serve to observe Peace Officers Memorial Day. Flag status information is available here.

