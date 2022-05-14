Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Gov. Beshear orders flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day

This observance pays tribute to local, state and federal peace officers who have died or been...
This observance pays tribute to local, state and federal peace officers who have died or been disabled in the line of duty.(WKYT)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has ordered that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff on Sunday, May 15, in observance of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

According to the governor’s office, a joint resolution of Congress designated May 15 of each year as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which it falls as Police Week.

This observance pays tribute to local, state and federal peace officers who have died or been disabled in the line of duty.

“Let’s take this time to honor those lost, to remember their families and to remind our communities that we stand together with them in gratitude to those who have given the ultimate sacrifice,” said Gov. Beshear. “Through this tradition of remembrance, our heroes can live on forever.”

Gov. Beshear is encouraging individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join in this tribute.

Although flags statewide are already at half-staff in remembrance of the 1,000,000 American lives lost to COVID-19, Sunday’s flag lowering will also serve to observe Peace Officers Memorial Day. Flag status information is available here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people in critical condition after double shooting, LMPD investigating
A Louisville private middle school is receiving criticism online after an essay assignment...
Leaked Christian Academy assignment requires students to argue against homosexuality
\
Pedestrian hit and killed on Gene Snyder Freeway
Police lights
2 women taken to UofL Hospital after early morning double shooting
Juvenile shot, woman killed in Shively shooting

Latest News

Community coming together to watch HGTV’s Hometown Kickstart “Love for La Grange!”
Southeast Christian Church hosts watch party for HGTV’s Hometown Kickstart “Love for La Grange!”
On the last day of early voting, Broadbent Arena was busy with people casting their ballots.
Early voting at Louisville polling locations ends ahead of primaries
Death investigation underway in southern Indiana
\
Pedestrian hit and killed on Gene Snyder Freeway
Lightning can be dangerous outside and inside.
FORECAST: Severe Risk Overnight