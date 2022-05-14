LMPD: Man dies after weekend double shooting near Taylorsville Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed one of the victims involved in a double shooting near Taylorsville Road on Saturday died later that night.

Officers were called to respond on a report of a shooting near the intersection of Hikes Lane and Breckinridge Lane around 2:45 p.m., LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

Early investigation revealed two men in a car were headed north when someone from another car fired into their vehicle.

Both men shot were taken to University Hospital in critical condition, Smiley said. One of the victims died at the hospital hours later.

As of Tuesday, the other victim remains in critical condition. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online Crime Tip portal.

