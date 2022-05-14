Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

LMPD: Man dies after weekend double shooting near Taylorsville Road

(WCAX)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed one of the victims involved in a double shooting near Taylorsville Road on Saturday died later that night.

Officers were called to respond on a report of a shooting near the intersection of Hikes Lane and Breckinridge Lane around 2:45 p.m., LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

Early investigation revealed two men in a car were headed north when someone from another car fired into their vehicle.

Both men shot were taken to University Hospital in critical condition, Smiley said. One of the victims died at the hospital hours later.

As of Tuesday, the other victim remains in critical condition. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online Crime Tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo plays during the first half of an NBA basketball game,...
Former UK basketball star Rajon Rondo accused of pulling gun on Louisville woman
Dalton Simmonds, 28, was taken into custody at the Kent Mercantile for drug related charges.
Death investigation underway in southern Indiana; man arrested
KSP: Officer, subject killed in Marshall County shooting
Two men were killed and a police officers sustained minor injuries during an officer-involved...
2 dead in Southern Indiana officer-involved shooting
Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a train in Shepherdsville on Monday...
Officials identify 22-year-old struck, killed by train in Shepherdsville

Latest News

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is running for his third term in the U.S. Senate.
Kentucky primary will set the stage for Senate battle this fall
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is running for his third term in the U.S. Senate.
Kentucky primary will set the stage for Senate battle this fall
Man dies after Jeffersontown traffic crash
After a quiet start to the week, strong storms are possible on Wednesday and Saturday.
FORECAST: Pleasant, sunny day; strong storms possible tomorrow
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday Midday, May 17th, 2022