Louisville Bats celebrate Marvel Nights with Doctor Strange-themed jerseys

"Who's on the jersey?" "It's Strange." "Maybe, but who am I to judge?"
"Who's on the jersey?" "It's Strange." "Maybe, but who am I to judge?"(Louisville Bats)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This Saturday, the Louisville Bats are heading to the Multiverse.

Louisville Bats will be hosting the first of three Marvel Nights against the Toledo Mud Hens at Louisville Slugger Field on Saturday night.

To celebrate, the players will be sporting Doctor Strange-themed jerseys, perfectly timed alongside the release of Marvel’s “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.”

Spider-Man is scheduled to make an appearance throughout the night to meet fans and pose for pictures.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

Fans can head to the Louisville Bats website to purchase single-game tickets, or purchase a special Marvel Trilogy Pack for tickets to all three Marvel Nights, taking place May 14, July 23 and August 20.

