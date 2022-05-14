Man shot and killed in Taylor Berry neighborhood, LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was was shot and killed in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 12:45 p.m. when Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond on a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Euclid Avenue, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed.

When officers arrived, they found a man, appeared to be in his mid or late teens, dead in an alley with at least one gunshot wound.

No suspects have been identified at this time and no arrests have been made.

Investigators are looking into a crash that happened near the scene in the 1000 block of Winkler Avenue to determine if there is any connection, Smiley said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online Crime Tip portal.

