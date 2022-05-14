Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

PD: McDonald’s employee arrested after stealing customer’s card number from drive-thru

Fast-food worker Shytavious Davis, 20, has been charged with identity theft after stealing...
Fast-food worker Shytavious Davis, 20, has been charged with identity theft after stealing customer's card information.(Elmore County Sheriff's Office)
By Jonathan Grass and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - Police in Alabama have arrested a fast-food restaurant employee after a customer said their debit card information was stolen.

Millbrook Police Department Chief P.K. Johnson said an investigation started last weekend when a resident told them that someone was using their debit card information to make purchases at various businesses.

WSFA reports detectives narrowed down who had access to the person’s information and determined it happened when the card was used at an area McDonald’s drive-thru.

Authorities learned that an employee, identified as 20-year-old Shytavious Davis, took pictures of the person’s debit card before giving it back.

Security video confirmed Davis did take pictures of the card, according to police. Davis was then arrested on Thursday and is facing a charge of identity theft.

Court filings indicated the 20-year-old bailed out of the Elmore County jail on $10,000.

The police chief encouraged anyone who used a credit or debit card at the McDonald’s in Millbrook around May 6 to review their account.

“This case remains active, as we want to ensure that we don’t have any additional victims,” Johnson said in a news release.

If anyone has unauthorized purchases, they were urged to contact the Millbrook Police Department at 334-285-5603.

Copyright 2022 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisville private middle school is receiving criticism online after an essay assignment...
Leaked Christian Academy assignment requires students to argue against homosexuality
A North Carolina woman believes that UPS is responsible for losing her engagement ring during...
‘Sorry, it’s lost’: UPS offering $500 after losing $12K engagement ring in shipping, woman says
As the rose is opened in the video, the center reveals a red thong folded inside.
Elementary school accidentally sells roses with thongs for Mother’s Day, reports say
Investigation is underway by Jefferson County Public Schools after an adult walks into a...
Fight at Western High School involved ‘unauthorized adult,’ JCPS confirmed
Mugshot of Crawford County Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell following her arrest by Indiana...
Crawford County Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell arrested, suspended

Latest News

Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
At least 8 dead in mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket
Protesters rally in Cadman Plaza during an abortion rights demonstration, Saturday, May 14,...
Abortion rights backers rally in anger over post-Roe future
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with the U.S. Senate delegation led by Sen. Mitch...
McConnell, GOP senators meet Zelenskyy in surprise Kyiv stop
A small plane has crashed on a bridge near Miami, striking an SUV and bursting into flames.
Small plane crashes on bridge near Miami, striking an SUV
Police lights
2 women taken to UofL Hospital after early morning double shooting